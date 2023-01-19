TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly four years after a previous child pornography arrest, Todd England of Taylorville was arrested on federal charges of child pornography.
According to Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, England was on Federal Supervised Release in the Central District of Illinois for an arrest for possession of child pornography in 2019.
On Thursday, TPD officers and Homeland Security Investigators took England into custody for possession and receipt of child pornography. TPD worked with Homeland Security during the investigation.
