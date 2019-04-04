TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Police Department arrested a 45-year old man after a search warrant found child pornography.
Taylorville police say on Wednesday morning its department did a search at a home in the 1000 block of South Cheney Street, who they say 45-year old Todd England lives.
During the search multiple computers, hard drives, tablets, phone and other storage devices were located. Forensic examiners identified many photographs and videos of child pornography.
Police arrested England of Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Reproduction of Child Pornography.