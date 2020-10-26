TAYLORVILLE Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Bruce Barry has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Barry informed Taylorville residents that his only symptom is fatigue.
He will remain in quarantine until Sunday, Nov. 1.
Since the Mayor's positive result was confirmed, the Municipal Building has been professionally disinfected and cleaned.
