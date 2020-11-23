TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police said they will be giving out coats, bicycles and Thanksgiving turkeys in a Tuesday night event.
In a Facebook post, police said their giveaway is planned for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gagne Building. There will be 15 Thanksgiving turkeys handed out, along with remaining bikes and coats.
Distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis.
People can bring donations to the Taylorville Police Department until noon on Tuesday. The list of needed donation items includes:
- Coats (kids, teen, adult sizes welcome)
- Hats/Mittens/gloves/scarves
- Warm socks
- Blankets
- Food donations to accompany the Thanksgiving turkeys
"We greatly appreciate all of the generosity so far and are thankful to have such an amazing community," police said. "We thank all the citizens that are helping the police department make Taylorville great. I promise we will follow up on every complaint. TPD thanks you.
"Thank you for all the donations - keep them coming. We have families in need due to a tough year for all."
