(WAND) - After a TikTok trend referred to April 24 at "National Rape Day," Taylorville police issued a warning to the public.
Law enforcement said they are aware of the video and offered safety tips for citizens to follow in order to decrease likelihood of becoming a victim. They said while sexual assault is never the fault of the victim, there are some steps that can be taken for someone to protect themselves:
- Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you. Stay off your phone as much as possible and always have one ear listening to your surroundings.
- Walk confidently at a steady pace on the side of the street facing traffic. Make eye contact.
- Walk close to the curb. Avoid doorways, bushes, and alleys and stay in well lighted areas.
- If you are in trouble, attract help any way you can. Scream, yell for help, or yell "Fire!"
- If you feel you're being followed, walk into a store or knock on a house door.
- Keep at least a half tank of gas in your tank and if you believe you're being followed, drive to the nearest police or fire station and honk your home. Do not drive home.
- If you have a flat tire, try to find a safe and well lit and well traveled area before you pull over.
- Have your key in hand and ready when walking to your car.
In addition, police said a person who either is a sexual assault victim or knows someone who is a victim should call their local police department, sheriff's office or 911 and seek medical assistance at a hospital.
Resources are available as well, such as the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault, which can be reached through a 24-hour crisis hotline at (217)753-8081. People who have questions or need support should call this number.
"As always, our officers are just a phone call away and we are here to keep you safe," Taylorville police said.
