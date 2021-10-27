TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Getting the wheels turning on a plan to give skaters their own spot. Many Taylorville residents, skateboarders, and leaders alike want to create a safe space for skateboarders. One skateboarder, Evan Mitchell, says he's been skating for over 20 years in the area. He is the catalyst for the Taylorville Needs a Skatepark project.
He says a skatepark will get kids out of the house off of their video games. It's good exercise and good practice he said.
Mayor Bruce Barry said from what he's gathered, people in the town are for putting it in. The just need to find a spot.
One of the main reasons they are pushing for this is because when skateboarders are skating near businesses or on busy roads, they can get hurt.
Mitchell says the straw that broke the camel's back was when a teen skateboarding died from a drunk driver this year in April.
Chief Dwayne Wheeler from the Taylorville Police Department believes this project will reduce crime and will be a positive addition to the town.
Their next step is to have it pass through city council and find a place to put it.
Evan Mitchell designs and sells skateboards to raise money for the park, they can be found at sketbort.com
