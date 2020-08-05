TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Community Unit School District No. 3 announced its students will all begin the fall 2020 semester learning remotely.
Careful consideration led the district to decide on a "modified remote learning model", according to a PDF document from the district, which can be found attached to this story. The first day for student remote attendance will be Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The district tentatively plans to review the remote learning plan quarterly and make decisions at those times. Reviews will continue indefinitely until returning to the classroom is safe, the district said.
Teachers who are able will teach students from their classrooms with full access to resources and technology.
A district task force, comprised of administration and staff, is working on plans for small groups of students to rotate in for "limited in-person experiences" during the remote period. The district said priority for these groups will go to students with special service needs. Details on this are expected at a later date.
The district said it will continually evaluate COVID-19 conditions for possible increased in-person experiences.
"After holding clarifying conversations with the district COVID-19 Transition Committee, other school districts and our own teachers’ and support staff unions, we reached the indelible conclusion that the risk of potentially lethal transmission within schools was too high — in fact, it was virtually inevitable," the district said. "Given ongoing confusion with health guidelines, unsolvable challenges in tackling the complexity of this issue, and continued holdups in the supply chain for PPE and other safety implements, we simply cannot ask our students, staff members, or their families to put themselves into a situation of such imminent danger."
See the attached document for more information from the district about remote learning plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.