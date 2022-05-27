TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville's "Safe Passage" Program has helped hundreds of residents struggling with addiction, and this month it's getting new resources.
The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority approved a $157,000 grant, totaling a quarter of a million dollars in funds over the past year and half.
Tayolrville's Mayor says the money will allow the program to help "even more" people.
Bruce Barry, Mayor of Taylorville said "We're continuing to transform. There's a place for people to go if they need or want help. It's wonderful to see people walk in and say I need help getting into a treatment facility. And they do a wonderful job of getting them there"
The program has come a long way since starting on local donations on July 1, 2019. Since then the program has helped over 500 citizens seek treatment not just in Taylorville but collar counties as well. Taylorville Police Safe Passage Coordinators have helped other departments start this program.
For more information on the program you can reach out to the Taylorville Police Department and ask for "Safe Passage."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.