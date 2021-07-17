DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with shooting a young child.
According to Decatur police, a DPD Street Crimes detective and a DPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force stopped a car driven by William Toussaint around 8:00 Friday night while he drove in the area of Water and Stuart Friday night. Police say he was wanted for a shooting that left an 8-year-old shot in the arm Thursday evening.
A search of the vehicle yielded fired shell casings. Further investigation led to the development of probable cause to arrest Toussaint for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons related to the shooting of the 8-year-old girl. Toussaint will be incarcerated in the Macon County Jail.
The child who was shot is expected to be okay. She was taken into surgery on Friday afternoon to help repair a broken arm sustained from the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.