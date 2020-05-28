URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One of the teens involved in a recent Urbana home invasion pleaded guilty to the crime and was released from custody.
Authorities said the 13-year-old teenage boy, along with 15-year-old Davontae Brown and a 16-year-old Champaign teenage girl, chose a home at random on April 28 in the 500 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. to steal from. They said the girl rang the doorbell at about 7:15 p.m. and asked to use the 25-year-old renter's phone.
The renter refused and tried to close the door, police said, but Brown, who had a rifle, kicked it open and charged in. The 13-year-old and 16-year-old also came inside.
The resident and Brown wrestled before Brown was disarmed and placed in a chokehold. Brown never regained consciousness and died on May 1 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The girl used pepper spray during the fight, striking the resident and Brown, police said. The 13-year-old claimed he had a BB gun with him, but authorities never found it.
The News-Gazette reports an attorney's request to have the 13-year-old released from detention and to his mother was approved by Judge Tom Difanis. There was no objection from Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
According to the newspaper, a report from the Juvenile Detention Center showed the 13-year-old had "stellar behavior" while behind bars. The home invasion adjudication was the first on his record.
The 13-year-old will be back in court on July 1 for sentencing. The 16-year-old girl is in detention and has a court appearance scheduled for next week.
