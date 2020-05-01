URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who police said was placed in a chokehold after invading someone's Urbana home has died, according to a coroner's report.
Davontae Brown, 15, of Champaign died at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the critical care unite of Carle Foundation Hospital. Police said he is one of three suspect believed to be involved in a Tuesday evening home invasion, which occurred in the 500 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Officers said a female suspect came to the resident's door and asked to use the phone. When the resident denied her and started closing the door, police said Brown, who was armed with a rifle, kicked it in.
The resident and Brown began wrestling before the resident put Brown in a chokehold, police said, causing him to lose consciousness. A neighbor who heard the commotion called 911.
Brown never regained consciousness before his death, police said.
Police later arrested both a 13-year-old male teen who they believe was involved and the female suspect. Both juvenile co-defendants are charged with home invasion and residential burglary.
There will be no charges against the resident who put Brown in a chokehold, police said, after Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz reviewed the case.
"Rietz advised detectives that the resident/victim's actions were appropriate and lawful under Illinois law on self-defense," a press release from Urbana police said.
Brown's cause of death is pending as officials await autopsy results. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Champaign County.
Urbana police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information, photographs or video recordings should call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Champaign County Crime Stoppers can be reached by contacting (217)373-TIPS, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or downloading and using the free P3 Tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.