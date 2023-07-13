SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - The Illinois Freedom Caucus are calling for a change in state laws after a press conference on Thursday.
This comes after 16-year-old Abbigail Wheeler and her family spoke out after, they say, getting kicked off the YMCA swim team in Springfield.
Wheeler says she expressed multiple times to the CEO of YMCA Springfield and her former coach about a transgender woman in the women's locker room.
"I felt very uncomfortable. I went to my coach, Alex and told him that there is a man in the women's locker room, said Wheeler. "I also want to clarify a miscommunication that occurred in a previous interview. To be clear I did not see the man naked, and no male genitalia was exposed." she said.
However, in a statement from the YMCA of Springfield, they say their rights are protected by state law:
"In addition, transgender members are protected under Illinois state law that says they may use the restroom/locker of the gender in which they identify. The law also states that it is discriminatory to require.
anyone to use specific private changing rooms."
Wheeler says after her concerns were ignored, her a teammate posted signs in the women's locker room. They read, "biological women only" and "women's rights".
Following this, Wheeler says they were asked to leave practice that day for "hate speech."
"They said that these signs were considered hate speech, discriminatory and disrespectful," said Wheeler.
Wheeler and her family say the 16-year-old was kicked off the swim team.
WAND reached out the YMCA, who provided emails from Abbigail's Wheeler's parents. Which say, "We have decided to remove Abbigail from the SPY swim team."
The YMCA in Springfield released this statement after Thursday's press conference.
"This is not a new story. There have been a variety of false statements circulated by these same individuals since May. They have continued to shift and change this story to sensationalize it beyond the facts. The accusation that a swimmer was removed from the Y and prevented from participating on the Y swim team is false. The swimmer's family informed the YMCA through email that they would be leaving the YMCA and their swimmer would no longer participate on the swim team. We have reiterated this statement since May."
Advocats of the LGBTQ community are continuing to speak up for their rights. A Springfield resident attended the press conference, hoping to spread awareness.
"My hope is that people seeing me as a human being. I am transgender, I'm a beautiful person. I'm grateful to be who I am. It takes that stigma that people put on trans people. I am human," said Shea Beaverson, Springfield resident.
However, lawmakers are calling for change in state laws.
"My colleagues and I will propose legislation trying to reform these statues based on biological gender assigned at birth. And the actual anatomy of a person," said David Friess, Representative of the 115th district.
"We'll never stop fighting for the young girls who deserve their safe spaces and privacy," said Chris Miller, Representative of 101st district.
In response to Thursday's conference, the YMCA of Springfield adds in a statement:
"We find it disturbing that certain Illinois State legislators would use our YMCA building as a backdrop and demand that we violate the law. The YMCA of Springfield has been serving children and families in this community for the past 150 years. We are now, as we have always been, a powerful advocate for those we serve. Our responsibility is to keep our members in our facilities safe. Any incidents of abuse or inappropriate behavior is documented and reported to authorities."
