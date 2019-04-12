EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- State crews have been cleaning up and monitoring a release of diesel fuel from a Pilot Station in Effingham.
The fuel release came from an underground storage tank and occurred Sunday, a spokesperson with the Illinois EPA confirmed Friday. Workers identified a sheen on a creek related to the release, she said.
“An environmental contractor has been onsite since Sunday containing and cleaning up the diesel fuel,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “They put booms in the creek, and the release to the creek was stopped.”
IEPA and the State Fire Marshal’s office have also been to the site with an underground storage tank contractor. Workers tested pressure in the tank systems, and the IEPA is awaiting results from those tests.