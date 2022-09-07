SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Coming back this year for the 50th Anniversary of the transplant programs is the Alan G. Birtch, MD, Center for Transplant Services at Memorial 5K Run/Walk.
The race is back after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Southwind Park in Springfield.
Proceeds benefit Springfield Memorial Foundation’s Transplant Assistance Fund, which provides assistance to organ transplant patients, education for patients and staff and continuing program development.
“Over the past 16 years of hosting the 5K event, we have been overwhelmed by the support of our community to help us raise funds to assist our patients and their families,” said Kim Draper, a member of the transplant program and co-coordinator of this year’s 5K event. “This event is also a wonderful time for our patients and donor families to come together to share their stories.”
Registration is open online and by mail through Sept. 21. Click here to register.
Sign up will also be available on the day of the event starting at 8 a.m.
The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and younger, and will increase by $5 per person on the day of the event.
Participants can pick up race packets on the day of the event or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Springfield Memorial Hospital Garden Lobby circle drive on Rutledge Street.
"We're proud to carry on this fifty-year legacy of hope and healing for our transplant patients, donors and families," said Ed Curtis, Memorial Health president and CEO. "This program has impacted countless lives during the past five decades, and I know there are many more inspiring stories to come."
The transplant program is a cooperative initiative involving Springfield Memorial Hospital, SIU School of Medicine and Springfield Clinic. Since its first transplant performed by Dr. Alan G. Birtch in 1973, the program has completed 1,081 transplant procedures.
For more information, call 217-588-2417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.