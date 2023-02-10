DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The clock is winding down to get orders in for Valentine's Day flower arrangements.
Svendsen Florist on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur has been busy getting orders filled ahead of Tuesday.
"It's the most hectic holiday because everything has to be done in a day," said owner Johanne Maple.
Maple said after Thanksgiving she placed her orders for Valentine's Day flowers. Earlier than usual, Maple explained she wanted to make sure to get the exact flowers she wanted and the amount needed.
"All this preparation work ensures we get it done and get it out on that day."
Last year, Maple said she fought with supply issues. Especially for glassware. This year, she wasn't going to let supply chain issues get in her way. She ordered the glass in October.
"Timing is everything," she said.
>> Adopt a Hissing Cockroach or Naked-Mole-Rate this Valentine's Day.
While she has all of the supplies she needs to complete the hundreds of orders, Maple said staffing is her biggest issue this year.
"I know everyone has had that problem," she added.
Despite staffing setbacks, she said her current staff is on track to get all of the orders completed and out for delivery on Valentine's Day morning. People can still order arrangements, but the later the order the less likely it will be able to be delivered on Tuesday. To order, call 217-877-4767 or click here.
