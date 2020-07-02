MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of three individuals traveling on interstate 57 accused of having methamphetamine.
The East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Mattoon Police Department, and Coles County Sheriff's Department, arrested the three people Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., as they were traveling South on interstate 57 towards Mattoon.
Coles County Sheriff's deputies worked to stop the pair of vehicles they say were traveling together on interstate 57. Police say one vehicle stopped while the other lead police on a short chase.
Police say the first vehicle was stopped on the interstate near 1000 North County Road, and the occupants were identified as 32-year-old Jonathan B. Rider, and 29-year-old Melissa S. Sanders, both of Mattoon. Police say they found methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Sanders was charged with possession with the intent to deliver. Rider was charged with possession of Methamphetamine.
The second vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Jose Puebla, did not pull over and drove into Mattoon. Puebla stopped the vehicle near Home Depot, and ran into a corn field. Police used K9 officers and eventually arrested Puebla.
Puebla was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, and Resisting / Obstructing a Police Officer.
All three individuals were taken to the Coles County Jail.
