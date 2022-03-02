DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Three Kings of Peace announced they are steps closer to opening a mentoring center in Danville.
On Tuesday night, the group presented plans to change the old glove factory to a mentoring center to Danville City Council. The factory is located on Commerce Street right across from Garfield Park.
Rev. Frank McCullough told WAND News the Thee Kings of Peace acquired the abandoned building in July of 2021.
The group presented its full budget for the project to the council, along with the design plans. Three Kings of Peace is asking for funding from the city through the American Rescue Plan.
"We want to be a catalyst in our community, to turn the norm around," McCullough said.
The project is expected to cost $800,000. It will include exterior renovations, along with bringing the building up to code in certain parts. The group already has funds from State Sen. Scott Bennett (D) and State Rep. Mike Marron (R) to help with the costs.
The mentoring center will include collaboration with Danville Area Community College, Peer Court, Danville Public Library and District 118. Alexis Simmons, coordinator of recruitment and student engagement at DACC, told WAND News DACC has partnered with Thee Kings of Peace on different projects, but this one is what she's most excited about.
"This is going to serve a lot of youth of our community - I can see it being full of happy kids," she said.
Simmons, a Danville native, has plans to help Three Kings of Peace with bringing design ideas that will make the space more youthful and modern.
"Kids will walk out of this feeling cared for. They are going to have mentoring and different life skill activities to do here."
The Three Kings of Peace has been part of the Danville community for nearly six years. The organizations works directly with youth in the community as a crime prevention program.
Edward Buffett, one of the founding members and the NAACP president, told WAND News the organization was started in response to recent violence and shooting. He said the group really works to invest in the younger generation, which is why he feels so passionate about getting the mentoring center up and running.
"I see a vision here," he said. "We've got something here that can make a different in our kids live."
Work can't begin on the building until the Danville City Council gives a final vote on the funding. Three Kings of Peace said they have a lot of support from the community, but they need everyone to be be board to make the dream become a reality.
"I see an opportunity for our young people to have somewhere to go to call their own," shared Frederick Cowen, pastor of New Hope Church of God and a member of the Three Kings of Peace.
The mentoring center would included a stake rink, athletic/work out area and an activity area with pool tables. It would also feature a RC racetrack.
"I see a future. I see that we can fix this building up and make it into something great again," said Germantown Raceway owner Mike Pollitt.
The mentoring center would be on three acres of land. It would also feature a warehouse where kids will help refurnish furniture and help sell it to the community.
People can make donation to the Three Kings of Peace to help with expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.