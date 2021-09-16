SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three men are now in custody after Springfield Police Department Emergency Response Team serves search warrant.
According to Officials, on September 14, at approximately 7:15 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department Emergency Response Team served a search warrant in the 800 block of south Douglas Avenue.
The warrant was the result of a Street Crimes Unit investigation involving several subjects inside of the residence with illegal firearms.
While conducting the search officers located three loaded pistols from inside the residence; a 45 caliber Citadel M1911, Glock 17 9mm pistol, and a Hi Point C9 9mm pistol.
Three subjects were taken into custody without incident; they are identified below with their charges
- Tyvion Burton (male, 20 years-old); possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm – No FOID
- Lontray Clark (male, 19 years-old); possession of a firearm – No FOID
- Tremont Jefferson (male, 24 years-old) possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm – No FOID
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.