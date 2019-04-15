WASHINGTON (WAND) – After his Masters victory, Tiger Woods is set get the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.
The president made the news official in Monday tweet, calling Woods’ first major tournament win since the U.S. Open in 2008 an “incredible success and comeback in sports”. An official day for the ceremony was not made official Monday.
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
President Trump watched Woods win a fifth Masters championship from his Virginia golf club. He put out several tweets during the tournament, saying the golfer was “looking great” and later calling him “a truly great champion”. The president and Woods played a round of golf together earlier in 2019, according to NBC News.
Woods would join a club of sports figures to recently win the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The list includes Roger Staubach, Alan Page and Babe Ruth in 2018, along with Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and baseball announcer Vin Scully when Barack Obama was in office.
Woods is the second-oldest Masters champion in history at 43 years old. The oldest was Jack Nicklaus, who won it at 46 in 1986.