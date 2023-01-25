ILLINOIS, (WAND) — Winter can send energy bills through the roof. Recent high prices have left Ameren customers looking for a way to knock down the price. This includes searching for an alternative energy supplier.
Jim Chilsen, spokesperson for Citizens Utility Board, explained the process and what to look out for when searching for a supplier.
"Believe me, we feel for Ameren customers right now. Electricity prices right now for Ameren are about doubled than what they were a year ago. It's been a really rough time for Ameren customers. At a time of skyrocketing power prices, it can be very very tempting to shop for another supplier," said Chilsen.
Ameren will always bill you for a delivery charge, but since Illinois offers "electricity choice", you can choose a third-party supplier.
"People should look at their electricity bills and in the supply section, see if it lists Ameren as your supplier or another company as your supplier," said Chilsen.
You can find a list of alternative suppliers at pluginillinois.org. However, Chilsen warns shoppers that energy is a buyer beware market.
"One thing we always remind people is always remember that these alternative suppliers are purchasing electricity in the same market that Ameren is. So they're impacted by the same market conditions that's causing Ameren's price to go through the roof," said Chilsen.
If an offer seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If a lower rate is being offered, ask how long that rate will last and the new price after it ends. Also, beware of add-on fees and long-term contracts.
"We just tell people to be extremely careful because there is a lot of claims being made out there. A lot of misleading claims about savings that electricity suppliers can secure for you. You need to be a very careful shopper, and you need to read the fine print, and you need to make sure you're not getting lured into a bad deal," said Chilsen.
If you are interested in switching suppliers, click here for the steps Ameren suggests you take. For additional tips while searching for a supplier, read more from Citizens Utility Board. More information can also be found at pluginillinois.org.
