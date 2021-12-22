(WAND)- A semi catches fire on I-57 South at Milepost 217, traffic delays expected.
According to Illinois State Police, Southbound lanes were temporarily closed at exit 220 due to the semi fire, but are now back open.
Police say traffic was being rerouted onto US-45 at exit 220 (Pesotum).
I-57 Southbound lanes have sinced re-opened at milepost 220 and are down to one lane at Milepost 217.
Police also report Northbound I-57 at Milepost 217 are down to one lane due to a second separate traffic crash.
Anyone traveling in the area should continue to use caution and expect delays and traffic backups.
