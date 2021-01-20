(WAND)- Two drivers are now in the hospital after a car crash Wednesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, Jara Abdusalam, 23, of Coon Rapids, MN, was traveling northbound on I-57 near Milepost 234, Champaign County when he struck the rear end of Joseph Smith, 59, of West Helen, AR.
Abdusalam and Smith were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Both cars were disabled due to the accident, forcing the right lane to temporarily close for cleanup.
No charges were filed.
