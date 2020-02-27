CROWN POINT, Ind. (WAND) – Indiana State Police are looking into a “mishap” involving a semi on northbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point Indiana.
According to ISP, a trailer dump hit an overpass on Wednesday night.
Sergeant Glen Fifield with the Lowell District of ISP tweeted photos of the trailer leaning against the overpass.
Troopers are currently on-scene at this mishap. I-65 NB 247.8mm. Traffic is being diverted at exit 247 (Crown Point) Trailer dump struck an overpass @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @RegionNewsNow @NWINews @nwi @INDOTNorthwest @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/Ek8cFI0LC9— Sergeant Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 27, 2020
Traffic had to be diverted while crews worked to remove the leaning trailer. The crash has since been cleared.
ISP is continuing to investigate how the crash happened.