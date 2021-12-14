TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - The public has voiced complaints about lengthy blockages of Tolono intersections by Norfolk Southern freight trains.
The News-Gazette learned from village spokeswoman Rena Anderson that leaders heard "many complaints throughout the day" on Monday. This instance was the second time in a period of a few weeks that Tolono crossings were blocked by trains for an extended period.
The Monday closure involved crossing arms being down at the Elizabeth Street intersection because of train car proximity. The interchange was still passable, and during that time police moved traffic through until a Norfolk Southern employee could take over. The crossing at Bourne Street stayed fully blocked.
There's a way for residents to get around the blockages, per Mayor Rob Murphy, as U.S. 45 offers an underpass to get by a train.
The railroad is aware of what has been happening, per Anderson, but it wasn't clear when a solution would be found.
The mayor voiced concern with the railroad becoming increasingly unresponsive in recent years. The village does hear correspondence from Norfolk Southern, but Murphy noted "every time we try to respond back, we get no response. We’d like to get a better relationship with the railroad.”
In addition to the village, the police chief and METCAD have also had issues reaching the railroad.
Murphy said the village has an ordinance for regulating intersection blockage, but leaders "have to figure out who to send" notices to.
It's not just the blockage issue the village wants to talk to Norfolk Southern about. According to the newspaper, the railroad is the owner of a wooded lot a local seed company rents. The village wants to talk about cleaning up the property with railroad officials.
