BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WAND) — The jury trial of a 19-year-old Decatur man charged in a 2018 fatal shooting in Bloomington will begin on June 8th.
Anthony Grampsas and Tyjuan Bruce, also of Decatur, were arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover. Police said Dover was shot and killed in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street at 4:40 a.m. Dec. 5.
Grampsas has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, home invasion, armed robbery and residential burglary. He appeared in McLean County Court Tuesday morning and will return for a status hearing on March 2.
Bruce, 21, has also pleaded not guilty to those same charges. He will appear in court for a status hearing on Jan. 17.
Eighteen-year-old Curtis Hairston, a third Decatur man who police say may have been involved in Dover's death, was killed during a Jan. 4, 2019 shooting at a now closed Long John Silver's restaurant in Decatur.