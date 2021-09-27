ST. ELMO, Ill. (WAND)- An Illinois State Police Trooper was struck by a car while assisting a motorist on the side of I-70, on Sunday.
According to officials, on September 26, at approximately 6:03 a.m., ISP officials investigated a traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 76 in Fayette County.
Police say the ISP Trooper was stationary inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, assisting a stopped motorist on the right shoulder when a Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer, traveling east on I-70 failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder.
The squad car was struck in the rear driver side of vehicle.
Officials say the ISP Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pedro Espinoza, 58, of Sunland, CA, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
Violation of Scott’s Law, is a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
According to the ISP, 19 squad cars, this year, have been struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 12 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.
The ISP reminds the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.
“I’m very proud of District 12 Troopers and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” stated District 12 Commander Lieutenant Kerry Sutton.
Sutton continues,“These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
