PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a DUI crash along Illinois Route 10, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers say on Wednesday at 11:38 a.m. they responded to a crash on Illinois Route 10 at 2150 North Road in Piatt County.
Preliminary investigations found a 34-year-old Urbana man was driving eastbound on IL Rt. 10 when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man from Weldon.
The 23-year-old's vehicle caught on fire and the driver died.
The Urbana man's vehicle rolled onto its' passenger side in the middle of the road and caught on fire.
The 34-year-old was issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
The identification of the Weldon man is pending next of kin notification. The crash is under investigation.
