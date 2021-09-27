CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a death and suspected home invasion after an 80-year-old man was found Sunday in Clay County.
A family member discovered the body of Roger Courson at about 11 a.m. Sunday in his home, which is located near Edgewood. Authorities investigated and learned a safe, multiple firearms and a television were stolen from the home.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to assist in the case. The investigation is being handled by ISP and is considered open and ongoing Monday night.
The cause and manner of death for Courson are pending.
Anyone with information should call the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation in Effingham at (217)342-7861.
