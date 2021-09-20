CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers said a driver who fled from authorities was killed in a weekend Charleston crash that left four others hurt.
At about 4:47 p.m. Sunday, state police said a witness reported a reckless driver to Coles County Communications and troopers. Mattoon police located the driver at about 4:49 p.m. on Lakeland Boulevard and began a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled the area.
Charleston police then located the fleeing vehicle and tried a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Reynolds Drive in Charleston. The driver again failed to stop and fled.
Troopers said the vehicle then crashed into several other vehicles at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Illinois Route 16 and University Drive in Charleston. The driver of the vehicle that had fled authorities died in hospital care and a total of four other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.
Charleston police requested Illinois State Police DCI Zone 5 to investigate events leading up to the crash. Organizations involved in assisting with the investigation include Charleston and Mattoon police, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and the Coles County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is open and ongoing Monday night.
