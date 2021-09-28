ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois FOID card backlog has been drastically reduced, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.
An ISP release said troopers are rebuilding the Firearms Service Bureau with a focus on public safety and streamlining bureaucracy. As a result, the FOID renewal backlog has been cut by 89 percent, while the new applicant backlog has seen a 75 percent reduction.
When it saw a surge in applications in 2020, the Firearms Services Bureau started a multi-faceted approach to increase efficiencies to reduce processing times, remove redundancies and streamline the process to eliminate future backlogs. Improvements have been three-fold through technology and process, hiring and legislation.
The FSB is currently processing within the mandated 72 hours, ISP said, despite a high number of Firearm Transaction Inquiries.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information from state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.