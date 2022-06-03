TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - State police said someone made a threat over the phone against the Taylorville Correctional Center.
According to troopers, authorities responded to the facility out of an abundance of caution at about 12:50 p.m. Friday after the threat was received.
No injuries have been reported and there have been no active incidents at the facility.
Troopers said an investigation into the threat is active and ongoing.
