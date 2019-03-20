DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A campus minister and theology teacher was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on U.S. Route 36 and Douglas County Road 1865 East just after 5:30 a.m.
Illinois State Police troopers confirm there were two vehicles involved in the crash, a truck tractor and a passenger van. They say the van driver, 66-year-old Joan Biebel, went over the center line of the road for an unknown reason and side-swiped the truck tractor, which went into a ditch as it tried to avoid a collision. Both vehicles were moving eastbound.
The truck tractor driver, 57-year-old Blue Mound man Kevin W. Seitz, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Biebel was pronounced dead at the scene. She was St. Teresa's Campus Minister and Theology teacher.
St. Teresa is holding a prayer service Wednesday night at 7. The school will let out at 1 p.m. Wednesday and all extra curricular activities have been cancelled.