DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving a truck Thursday night at a location north of Arcola.
The Arcola Fire Protection District reported the fire happened on U.S. 45 and County Road 500 North. Crews could be seen using a fire house on the inside of the truck.
The front of the vehicle appeared to have heavy damage in pictures posted by firefighters. It's unclear at this time what happened to lead to this fire.
At around 9 p.m., the public was asked to avoid the area.
