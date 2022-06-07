SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena (MPA). At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
"The State of Illinois awarded the contract for the repairs to the grandstand (and other areas of structural decay) about two weeks ago," an ITPA statement said. "Because of the amount of repairs needed, the entire MPA is closed for the 2022 Illinois State Fair."
ITPA officials said they plan to be back in the MPA for the 2023 Illinois State Fair.
