(WAND) - President Donald Trump has won Alaska, the Associated Press is reporting.
This gives him Alaska's 3 electoral votes.
The state typically supports Republican presidential candidates.
The AP and other networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday.
The Electoral College tally, according to the AP, now stands at 290 for President-elect Biden and 217 for President Trump.
Two states remain to be called, North Carolina, where Trump leads by over 70,000 votes, and Georgia, where Biden leads by about 14,000 votes.
The Georgia secretary of state has announced a hand recount.
