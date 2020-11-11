US-POLITICS-TRUMP

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 2, 2020, as he heads to Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

 MANDEL NGAN

(WAND) - President Donald Trump has won Alaska, the Associated Press is reporting. 

This gives him Alaska's 3 electoral votes. 

The state typically supports Republican presidential candidates. 

The AP and other networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday.

The Electoral College tally, according to the AP, now stands at 290 for President-elect Biden and 217 for President Trump. 

Two states remain to be called, North Carolina, where Trump leads by over 70,000 votes, and Georgia, where Biden leads by about 14,000 votes.

The Georgia secretary of state has announced a hand recount. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.