SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at White Oaks Mall in Springfield that left one person injured.
On Saturday, June 17 Springfield Police responded to white Oaks Mall, near Dicks Sporting Goods for a report of shots fired.
Once they arrived, they noticed the incident happened outside the mall and there was no active threat inside the mall.
The Springfield Police Department confirmed to WAND that a 23-year-old man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
On June 22, two arrests were made in connection with the shooting.
Selvonte M. Williams, 19, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, and mob action. He is currently at the Sangamon County Jail with a bond amount of $500,000.
Calvin G. Shepherd, 19, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant for mob action. Shepherd is currently at the Sangamon County Jail with a bond amount of $100,000.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.