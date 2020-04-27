CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are considering two overnight structure fires suspicious.
Northern Piatt Fire Department Chief Todd Jones said crews responded to the first at 10:38 p.m. Sunday. The two-story structure was located at 6 2600 N. Champaign County Road.
Jones said the structure was fully engulfed and the upper levels had collapsed into the basement. Authorities had the fire under control in about an hour.
There is no damage estimate available at this time. The structure was abandoned, so there were no injuries.
At about 1 a.m. Monday, the same fire department, along with the Farmer City Fire Department, responded to 1400 E. Piatt County Road - a location about 2 miles north of the first fire. This building, which was also abandoned, was fully engulfed.
Crews were on the scene until just after 3 a.m. There is no damage estimate for this fire either.
Jones said both fires are considered suspicious because each had no utilities, they were located close to each other and both did not have any occupants. It's unclear at this time if the fires are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.