SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in a Shelby County crash Wednesday afternoon.
State police said a van driven by Matthew Mau, 38, of Chatham was traveling west on 2100 North Rd. approaching the intersection of IL Rt. 128 near Findlay in Shelby County.
Police said a semi driven by Louis Hankins, 59, of Shumway was going south on IL Rt. 128, the through street.
Officers said Mau failed to stop at the stop intersection and hit the driver's side of the semi.
Both Mau and his passenger, Morgan Wickham, 25, of Springfield were killed.
Mau was a trustee for the Village of Chatham.
Hankins was not injured.
The investigation remains open.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
