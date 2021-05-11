MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County camper fire shut down two lanes of traffic along I-72.
Troopers said they responded at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday to I-72 westbound east of mile post 145 (Illinois 48) for a report of a fire involving a U-Haul pulling a camper. They said the camper became fully engulfed "for unknown reasons," causing the U-Haul to also catch fire.
There were no injuries reported.
Two right lines were shut down for the investigation at 4:56 p.m. and remained closed for another 30 minutes.
ISP issued a safety reminder to drivers following this situation.
"The Illinois State Police would like to remind all motorists to remain vigilant and drive responsibly," a statement said. "When approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights activated, including IDOT Help trucks, tow trucks, or any other vehicle on the roadway with their hazard lights activated motorist are required by law to MOVE OVER and slow down if changing lanes is unsafe. Prior to traveling, please check www.gettingaroundillinois.com for roadway conditions."
