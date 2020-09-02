CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois announced restrictions for students after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
A letter from Chancellor Robert Jones said positive cases among undergraduate students have increased due to "recent unacceptable behavior" by a small number of students. As WAND-TV previously reported, two students and a fraternity face suspensions for COVID-19 related violations, while over 110 students and at least 11 groups are under investigation.
Some COVID-19 violations leaders noted as having occurred include:
- Students ignoring Champaign-Urbana Public Health District instructions for isolating and quarantining. In some cases, leaders said people went out knowing they tested positive for COVID-19.
- Students who tested positive "actively avoiding" U of I contact tracers. Students in some cases went back to testing facilities to try and "test out" of positive status. This is not allowed in CUPHD protocols.
- Students attempting to circumvent the "Safer Illinois" app.
During the weekend of Aug. 29-30, the U of I said it heard 11 complaints about large gatherings in fraternities and private houses. Officials responded to over 100 party-related calls.
Jones said the actions of students created the real possibility of the school moving to all-virtual learning. The U of I is taking actions over the next two weeks to try to flatten the curve in the university community.
Beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. and for two weeks, the U of I is asking undergraduate students to limit in-person interactions to only the "most essential" activities. This includes twice-weekly COVID-19 tests, going to class, buying groceries or food, going to work, taking part in individual outdoor activities, going to religious services and seeking medical help, Jones said.
For the next two weeks, undergraduates are asked to avoid social gatherings completely. This measure also takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"We know what we are asking with this," university officials said. "Being together with friends is a big part of why you chose to come back. And for our freshmen, opening your college experience with the same isolation that ended your high school career is intensely disappointing.
It is not fair that you will be the ones to fix a situation you did not cause. But this is where we are now, and this is what it will take to repair the damage in time to break the cycle of increasing new cases. Two weeks now gives you the chance for the rest of the semester together."
U of I officials said students who continue to break safety policies, don't follow public health department directions and take part in "unsafe activities" that risk a spread of the virus will be asked to leave the school.
"The university has identified more than 400 new positive cases since the first day of instruction, Aug. 24, and about twice as many individuals are currently in quarantine," leaders said. "The number of new cases we have seen in the past several days has been progressing at a rate that will double every seven days without the actions we are asking of you."
