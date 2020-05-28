URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois plans to test all students for COVID-19 as they return for classes in the fall.
Students will also get a mobile app to help note if they were near someone who tested positive for the virus.
The UI plans to set up its own testing center at the College of Veterinary Medicine, the News Gazette reports.
The goal is to test between 1,000 to 10,000 people a day.
The university hopes to reopen campus this fall. However, classes may be a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
In addition to testing students, the university will also conduct contact tracing and implement social distancing and mask wearing on campus.
The News Gazette reports the university is working with off-campus housing and landlords to create an isolation dorm for students who need to quarantine, but cannot leave the area.
The university will conduct pilot tests soon with student athletes and health professional students returning to campus.
