CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois announced its students and staff must be tested for COVID-19 regularly if they are on campus.
In an email sent out to students Monday, Chancellor Robert J. Jones said faculty, staff and students who take part in any on-campus activities in the fall 2020 semester are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. To ensure everyone on or near campus is part of the mandatory testing program, all students must provide their residential address for fall 2020 through Self-Service.
Another guideline is in place for those who only visit campus occasionally.
"Faculty, staff or students visiting the campus only occasionally (for example, picking up something from their office) will be required to go to a testing center, get tested and have test results dated no more than four days prior to entering any university facility," Jones said.
People who are currently on campus and participating in work or activities are encouraged to begin this testing practice now. Click here for more information about testing, including a list of on-campus testing sites.
The school is requiring all faculty, staff and students, including those who are fully learning remotely, to complete Division of Research Safety COVID-19 online training. It can be accessed here and must be completed before Monday, Aug. 24, which is the first day of instruction during the fall semester.
Everyone on campus is required to wear face coverings and social distance unless they are alone in a private space, Jones said. People must also wear face coverings outside in places where six feet of social distance is not possible.
The last day of in-person instruction for fall 2020 will be Friday, Nov. 20. Instruction and final exams after that day will use "alternative delivery methods," per Jones.
The full email sent to students is available here. Staff can click here for the email sent to them.
