(WAND) - Uber and Lyft are adding to temporary surcharge to fares in order to ease the burden drivers face with higher gas prices.
In a report from CNBC, Lyft did not provide details on how much more of a cost riders will see. The fees will go to the drivers.
Uber said last week it would have customers pay $0.45 to $0.55 more per trip. Uber Eats will have a $0.35 to $0.45 surcharge. These new costs will apply to riders in U.S. and Canada for at least the next two months.
Rideshare drivers have seen rising gas costs affect their earnings. While some drivers called on Uber and Lyft to do something to ease the burden they face, others threatened to quit their jobs.
On Monday, AAA data showed the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.325. One year ago from that date, the price was $2.859.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.