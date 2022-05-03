SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield announced plans for two commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
Commencement is happening at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at Ninth and Adams streets in downtown Springfield. The school said 622 people will be in the ceremonies out of 1,131 students eligible to graduate.
The first ceremony for students in in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will start at 12:30 p.m. The second, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., is for students in the College of Business and Management, the College of Education and Human Services and the College of Public Affairs and Administration.
Tickets are not required for admission. People will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. There will not be reserved seating, outside of special needs such as interpretive services and wheelchairs.
The main floor doors will open an hour before each ceremony. There will be overflow seating provided in the lower level of the BOS Center.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.