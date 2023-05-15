(WAND) — Gun violence isn't just a big city problem. Neighbors in central Illinois have been experiencing this for years, but new data out of the University Of Illinois Springfield shows just how bad the issue was during the pandemic.
"Smaller communities are experiencing more gun violence than they ever have. For people in those communities, they're very aware of it," UIS Associate Professor Magic Wade told WAND News.
Wade crunched data for hundreds of cities and found from 2015-2021, U.S. cities overall had the highest gun murder rates on record.
"We kind of are desensitized to it and I think that's a real problem. I think we should be very alarmed that there is so much gun violence on a regular basis occurring in our communities," Professor Wade added.
It's not just a big city problem. Her research found around the pandemic, mid-sized cities like Springfield, Decatur and Champaign saw a surge in violence, just like Chicago and New York.
"Everybody in the community might know someone who goes to school with a victim, who might work with the family members of a victim, kids go to school with somebody and they learn that they were a shooting victim. That's a huge thing that impacts these communities," Professor Wade explained.
Cities across Central Illinois have been working to get a handle on soaring violence.
"We've taken a very proactive approach to combating gun violence in our community. I'm proud to say that as a result of the hard work of the men and women of this agency each year since, we've had a record number of firearms seized," Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette told WAND News.
But as the summer approaches violence tends to pick up, so departments are preparing for potentially violent pop-up parties.
"The addition of manpower, the technological component, we're also partnering with local law enforcement agencies — the county sheriffs as well as state police — to ensure that we have adequate resources in place to deal with any issues." Chief Scarlette explained.
Professor Wade said she will be watching arrest rates this summer. She said cities with improving clearance rates have seen some of the biggest drops in violence.
Chief Scarlette reminds the public, if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8324.
