SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 80 students from the University of Illinois Springfield are volunteering for the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Students will be helping six community organizations in Springfield from 2 to 4 p.m Monday.
They will volunteer at Concordia Village, Computer Banc, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and Ronald McDonald House.
At Concordia Village students will sort through donated computers at the Computer Banc, prepare items for sale at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and prepare stuffed animals and cards that will be donated to children at HSHS St. John's Hospital. They will also help around the house and sort donated items at the Ronald McDonald House.
The largest group will be stationed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to assemble valentines and crafts for donation to mothers and children at Sojourn Shelter & Services, MERCY Communities and Contact Ministries.
Students will also assemble food bags for PGBC's food pantry and prepare garbage bags to be used in flood relief and tornado tubs for the Midwest Mission Distribution Center.