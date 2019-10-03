(WAND) – A new version of UNO hits the store this Tuesday. The game will it more inclusive for the blind and visually impaired.
Mattel released their first braille deck of cards.
Mattel said they are using Blindness Awareness Month to support the underserved community.
UNO and @nfb_voice have teamed up to create UNO Braille so blind or low-vision players can easily play! UNO Braille is now available at https://t.co/gpLnFuQWaP. pic.twitter.com/yWI12jRcYY— UNO (@realUNOgame) October 1, 2019
The company said the worked with the National Federation of the Blind to make the game more accessible for the 7 million people who are blind or have low-vision.
Target will start selling the game on Oct. 6 for $9.99.