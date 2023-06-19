DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council will be taking a deep dive into the growing expansion of video gambling in the city on Tuesday evening.
The city is trying to determine if limits need to be placed on the addition of new gaming licenses. Decatur is currently second to Springfield in the number of gaming locations in cities without a casino. While Springfield has many more gaming terminals Decatur is very close in the total number of dollars wagered.
The Illinois Video Gaming Act allows the use of slot-machines in liquor-pouring establishments and truck stops. Businesses such as bars and restaurants can have up to six slot machines.
The council may consider raising fees to have gambling terminals and may force new businesses to wait at least one-year before obtaining a video gaming license.
