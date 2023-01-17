DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Highlights from Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting include the appointment of a new City Council member, a 6-month moratorium on new video gambling establishments, and changes to the food truck ordinance.
New Councilperson
Dr. Dana Ray appointed to fill the seat left by Bill Faber who resigned earlier this month. Dr Ray will serve the remainder of Faber's term until new members are sworn in after the 2023 election in April.
This will not Dr. Ray's first time on the council. She previously served from 2009 to 2019. According to the release from the council, she is a physician, pastor, and certified executive coach, and is the medical director of Crossing Recovery Center.
Video Gambling
The council voted to put a 6-month moratorium on the issuing of new video gaming licenses. The city says that businesses are exploiting loopholes to offer video gambling. The moratorium is intended to give time to evaluate ordinance changes that may be necessary to ensure that businesses are in compliance with city code.
Food Trucks
The fee for food truck licenses was amended during Tuesday's meeting. An ordinance adopted in May of 2022 established a $500 fee to receive a license from the city. The council voted to change this fee to $50 for a full year license and $25 for half a year. The council also removed the necessity for trucks to provide access to a bathroom facility.
Woodrow Wilson
The intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school was approved. More information regarding the agreement can be found here.
Additional information from the Decatur City Council can be found on its web page.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
