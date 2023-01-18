DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur.
On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
"You can gamble in a bar, you can gamble in a restaurant, you can gamble in a gas station and enough is enough," said Horn.
During the moratorium, the city plans to make several changes to the alcoholic beverage code. The goal is to close some loopholes that allow for more gambling machines to pop up in businesses. Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton, said this six-month moratorium will allow for the city to have time to make proper changes.
"The mayor and council are feeling like it's gone too far. It's saturating the community and so we need to, maybe put the reins on it a little bit," said Wrighton.
With over 90 gambling establishments in Decatur, becoming addicted to gambling is easier than before.
"It's very easy to get addicted to gambling nowadays due to the fact that it's out there more than ever," said certified counselor, Nelson Cuevas.
"Gambling, you always think you can get your money back. You know well, 'I lost $1,000 but I can $1,000 back if I keep playing,'" said Kerrick Kylie, President of Alpha and Omega Counseling Services.
Cuevas added gambling addictions also have the highest number of suicides.
Councilman Horn hopes to curb this with the help of the city and council, calling gambling a "quality of life issue".
The National Council on Problem Gambling operates the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.
